Beebe Healthcare will be hosting two hiring events in June, for behavioral patient sitters and for environmental services and housekeeping.
Candidates must bring a copy of their resume and wear a mask. Applicants should have earned a high school diploma or GED. They should RSVP online by visiting this webpage and selecting the date: https://tinyurl.com/2p95u932. They may also call (302) 645-3336 or email employment@beebehealthcare.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
“Working at Beebe is not just a job, it’s a lifestyle, a feeling of community, and Beebe is a wonderful place to call home. Beebe’s success is a direct result of our team members. Their care and safety for patients and their community is obvious. Attracting and retaining the best healthcare professionals is a priority. Come, join a team of heroes!” representative said.
Beebe will host a Behavioral Patient Sitters hiring event on Thursday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Sunshine Café on the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. Beebe is seeking to hire full-time and part-time team members. Pay starts at $15 per hour with benefits and paid time off. Shifts may vary depending on department needs. Additionally, Beebe is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
The Environmental Services & Housekeeping Job Fair will take place on Wednesday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Sunshine Café on the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. Pay starts at $15 per hour with benefits and paid time off. Shifts may vary depending on department needs. Additionally, Beebe is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
