Beebe Healthcare will be hosting more hiring events in August and September.
Candidates must bring a copy of their resume and wear a mask. RSVP online by visiting this webpage and selecting the date: https://tinyurl.com/2p95u932. Applicants may also call (302) 645-3336 or email employment@beebehealthcare.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
“Working at Beebe is not just a job, it’s a lifestyle, a feeling of community, and Beebe is a wonderful place to call home,” representatives said. “Beebe’s success is a direct result of our team members. Their care and safety for patients and their community is obvious. Attracting and retaining the best healthcare professionals is a priority. Come, join a team of heroes!”
For complete job descriptions and requirements for any of the listed positions, go to www.beebehealthcare.org/career-opportunities.
Events include:
• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 — Beebe is hosting an event at the Sunshine Café on the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus for Patient Financial Services employees, which includes the positions of medical biller and patient financial specialists. The event will also include patient access positions, such as registrars, financial specialists and schedulers.
• Clinical Job Fair, Thursday, Sept. 8 — This event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sunshine Café on the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus.
Positions include: certified nursing assistants; RNs (ICU, IMC, Stepdown, Med Surg, Cardiac Telemetry, PACU, Same Day Surgery, ED, OR, CVOR, Cardiac Cath Lab, Oncology); certified medical assistants, physician office nurses, nurse practitioners; case management (discharge planners), vascular lab techs, cardiac techs; and home health RNs and home health physical therapists.