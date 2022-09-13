Beebe Healthcare will be hosting more hiring events in September.
Candidates must bring a copy of their resume and wear a mask. RSVP online by visiting this webpage and selecting the date: https://tinyurl.com/2p95u932. Applicants may also call (302) 645-3336 or email employment@beebehealthcare.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
For complete job descriptions and requirements for any of the listed positions, go to www.beebehealthcare.org/career-opportunities.
Environmental Services hiring events:
• 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 — Beebe is conducting on-site interviews at the Sunshine Café on the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus for Environmental Services. This is specifically for a full-time shift from 3 to 11:30 p.m.
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 — Beebe is conducting on-site interviews at the South Coastal Health Campus for Environmental Services for all shifts.
• Oncology Hiring Event, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 — Beebe is hosting on-site interviews at the McCurry Conference Center in the Medical Arts Building at the Rehoboth Health Campus. Positions include nurses, RN clinical research specialists, radiation therapists, physicists, certified medical assistants, oncology inpatient nurse practitioners, social workers and registrars.