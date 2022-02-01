Beebe Healthcare will host a clinical job fair on Monday, Feb. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing. Clinical, non-clinical and leadership opportunities are available.
The job fair invites eligible applicants to meet with recruiters and learn how Beebe Healthcare can make a difference in your life. Come join Team Beebe to learn why working at Beebe is not just a job – it’s a lifestyle, a feeling of community, and a place to call home.
Beebe has clinical team openings for: RNs, CNAs, LPNs, CMAs, nurse techs, rad techs, respiratory care, patient care assistants and graduate nurses.
All applicants are being encouraged to RSVP to attend the job fair: Call (302) 645-3336 or email employment@beebehealthcare.org. All applicants must bring copies of their résumé and must wear a mask during the job fair. View all of the career opportunities on the website at https://www.beebehealthcare.org/careers.