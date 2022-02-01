Lauren Carter, RN, a nurse on Beebe Healthcare’s Medical Surgical Unit, has been honored with this quarter’s DAISY Award. The award is a part of the DAISY Foundation’s national program to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses make every day.
Carter received the DAISY Award because of the extraordinary care and support she provided for a patient, Beebe representatives noted.
“My 96-year-old father, a WWII veteran, was having an especially difficult day after surgery,” the patient’s son wrote in the nomination letter. “This day his nurse, Lauren, provided him the most outstanding care I have ever witnessed.”
“She clearly communicated to him and me everything that she was doing, why she was doing it, and what outcomes those actions would have,” he added. “She kept us updated constantly on his status and informed us what actions she would be taking. She barely left his side during this very stressful and difficult period.”
“She played a role in saving his life. Thanks to nurse Lauren, and others at Beebe, my father is now out of the hospital and recovering at a rehabilitation facility. The world needs more people like Lauren.”
Carter was presented with a DAISY Award certificate and a hand-carved Healer’s Touch sculpture during a recent surprise, socially-distant ceremony. Each DAISY honoree receives the statue and the certificate, which commends the honoree for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” It reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 in 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care he and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Beebe Healthcare to receive the DAISY Award. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors.
“Beebe is proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in the DAISY Award program,” said Lynne Voskamp, vice president and chief nursing officer. “Nurses are on the front lines of patient care every day. Now more than ever, it’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”
To nominate a Beebe nurse for the DAISY Award, visit www.beebehealthcare.org/forms/daisy-award. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, visit www.daisyfoundation.org.
Photo caption: Lauren Carter, RN, a nurse on the Medical Surgical Unit at Beebe Healthcare, is the recipient of this quarter’s DAISY Award.