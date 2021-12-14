Beebe Healthcare is offering a five-week training program for those interested in joining the healthcare field as a patient care assistant.
The program will begin in January, and a high school diploma or GED is required to apply.
As a patient care assistant at Beebe, candidates will participate in a five-week training program that provides training in basic clinical and computer skills for direct patient care in either the inpatient or outpatient setting. For positions with the Medical Group, the program is designed to jumpstart a journey to becoming a medical assistant and certified medical assistant.
General technical skills include:
• Patient hygiene;
• Patient safety;
• Documentation;
• Specimen collecting and handling
• Organization of supplies;
• Room preparation; and more.
The start dates for the program is Jan. 17, 2022, and will take place at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus in Lewes for the first two weeks and then in the department or location of assignment for the following three weeks. Candidates must be able to attend all classroom and skills training days.
The program is also open to current employees or new hires. To apply online, visit beebehealthcare.org/careers and search Job ID 5179 for inpatient or 5668 for outpatient medical office locations.