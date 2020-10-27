Beebe Healthcare’s Nurses Celebrating Nurses Committee recently presented the 2020 Nursing Excellence Awards.
The awards ceremony is held annually to honor nine individual nurses for their dedication but also to recognize the entire Beebe nursing team for their consistent dedication to caring for patients, representatives said. The awards are normally presented during National Nurses Week in May, but the presentation was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s an honor to have joined an organization with so many amazing people who come to work and care so passionately for the community,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “Beebe is well-known for its compassionate, patient-centered care, and nurses carry out that mission with pride.”
Out of more than 900 nurses and 600 certified nursing assistants within the Beebe Healthcare organization, the Nurses Celebrating Nurses Committee collects nominations submitted early in the year. Executive leadership then votes on the nominations, which have been made blind, to choose the winner in each category.
“It is truly special to recognize and celebrate the nurses who landed in the top 1 percent of our organization,” representatives said.
The winners are:
• Bonnie Austin Nursing Leadership Award — Beth Richardson
• Connie Bushey Nursing Scholarship Award — Beth West
• Eleanor Cordrey Nursing Excellence Award — Shawna Mayles
• Holly Rader Advanced Practice Nursing Excellence Award — Lisa Shotyk
• Professional Mentor Nursing Excellence Award — Jen Whaley
• Graduate Nurse Excellence Award — Kayla Harmon
• Certified Nursing Assistant Excellence Award — Sherall Blake
• Beebe Medical Foundation’s Nursing Philanthropy Award — Kim Blanch
• Inaugural Nurses Celebrating Nurses Career Achievement Award — Bonnie Cunningham.
The second annual Beebe Medical Foundation Nursing Philanthropy Award was presented to Kim Blanch, RN, Community Services Manager for Beebe’s Community Health department. This award is presented each year to a nurse whose career and service to the community embodies several or all of the criteria:
• Nominees have been recognized by grateful patients through the Celebrate Excellent Care program.
• Nominees attend or volunteer at Beebe Medical Foundation events or have organized a fundraising event benefitting the Beebe Medical Foundation.
• Nominees are active donors, Giving Hands Society members, or 1916 Club members and are willing to speak with donors about philanthropy.
“Nurses play such a critical role in the care that Beebe provides at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus, at our health campuses throughout Sussex County, in the patients’ homes, and also at our community events,” said Lynne Voskamp, DNP, RN, CEN, interim vice president and chief nursing officer. “Awarding these nurses and recognizing all the Beebe nurses who make a difference every day was a really special way to say ‘Thank you’ during this difficult year and past few months during the pandemic. It also provided an opportunity to again celebrate 2020 as the Year of the Nurse & Midwife, which is a designation by the World Health Organization.”