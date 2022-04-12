Beebe Healthcare announced this week that it has again been designated a LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC).
The designation means Team Beebe received an evaluation of 100 for the “Leader” designation due to its patient-centered focus when it comes to providing inclusive and equitable care for LGBTQ+ patients, their families and Beebe team members.
“I am proud of our team to be recognized with this designation about the inclusive care that we provide throughout the Beebe Healthcare system,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “Providing equitable care to all of Sussex County is part of our mission, and something we will continue to build on as our community grows and becomes more diverse. We want to be your healthcare provider of choice because ‘Sussex County is Our Specialty.’”
Tam noted that Beebe providers welcome all members of the community, and provide LGBTQ-centered services, such as trans-affirming gynecology, hormone therapy and referrals. To learn more about these services and the partnerships Beebe has in the community, visit beebehealthcare.org/beebe-lgbtq-inclusive.
This is the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 15th-anniversary edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). The Index is a national benchmarking survey of healthcare facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees.
A record 906 healthcare facilities actively participated in the 2022 HEI survey, and Beebe was one of 496 to earn “Leader” designation.
The HEI evaluates and scores healthcare facilities on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:
• Foundational policies and training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered care;
• LGBTQ+ patient services and support;
• Employee benefits and policies; and
• Patient and community engagement.