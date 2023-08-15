Beebe Healthcare representatives announced this week that it has earned three key quality indicator awards from the American Heart Association’s 2023 Get with the Guidelines program.
Beebe’s designations recognized quality care for heart attack, heart failure and stroke patients. The awards recognize hospital cardiovascular and stroke teams across the U.S. that apply the latest scientific guidelines in the patient care environment and are achieving measurable patient outcome improvements as a result. Designations are presented based on data reported the previous year. Beebe is consistently awarded these annual honors, representatives noted.
Beebe’s 2023 Get with the Guidelines awards include:
• Mission: Lifeline — STEMI Receiving Center, Gold Plus.
This award recognizes the implementation of quality treatment and care coordination for patients who seek care at Beebe during or after experiencing a heart attack. It underscores the importance of rapid, research-based care as patients suffer from ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), a heart attack that is known to be more severe and life-threatening than others. Mission: Lifeline is a national, community-based initiative that promotes the importance of streamlined processes of care for time-sensitive, neuro-cardiovascular diseases.
• Get with the Guidelines Heart Failure, Gold Plus with Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
Beebe earned this award based on its demonstrated commitment to treating heart failure patients according to the most up-to-date clinical guidelines outlined by the American Heart Association. This quality achievement award recognizes Beebe’s commitment to research and evidence-based care, leading to improved outcomes, reduced readmissions, and increased healthy days at home for patients with heart failure.
• Get with the Guidelines — Stroke, Gold Plus
Beebe earned this award based on its daily commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and disabilities reduced. This designation recognizes Beebe’s stroke team as one that integrates proven knowledge and best practices into patient care processes on a daily basis. It also acknowledges the team’s dedication to helping patients optimize their recovery process following stroke, so they can live longer, healthier lives.
“We have put the right people and processes in place to streamline and optimize the delivery of patient care,” said Thomas Trobiano, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, MAPC, executive director of Cardiovascular and Neuroscience Services at Beebe Healthcare. “The American Heart Association created its Get with the Guidelines program to recognize hospitals that are transforming the delivery of cardiovascular and stroke care in positive and impactful ways. Their efforts provide patients with education about where they can seek high quality care. We are proud of our team and are grateful for the work they do to assure Beebe Healthcare continues to be recognized among these respected listings.”
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org.