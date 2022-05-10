Beebe Healthcare is hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing. The Job Fair will be for all available clinical and non-clinical positions.
Candidates must bring a copy of their résumé and wear a mask. Applicants should have earned a high school diploma or GED and can RSVP online by visiting this webpage and selecting the date: https://tinyurl.com/2p95u932. They may also call (302) 645-3336 or email employment@beebehealthcare.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
For complete job descriptions and requirements, go to www.beebehealthcare.org/career-opportunities.