The Health & Aquatic Club at Bayside, a Carl M. Freeman community, has been ranked in the Top 20 Fitness & Wellness Centers in the nation by Club + Resort Business.
The Health & Aquatic Club at Bayside features a heated 75-foot, five-lane indoor pool, hot tub, saunas located in the locker rooms, multi-purpose space, aerobics room, fitness area with state-of-the-art equipment for strength training and cardio, and Juicebox, a juice bar and café. The amenity has been recognized by multiple awards in Delaware, Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region.
“The goal of the Health & Aquatic Club was to create a place where neighbors can come together to workout, converse and be together in relaxed communal space,” said Sean Gradomski, PGA general manager at Bayside Resort Golf Club. “This amenity puts wellness first, and has become the year-round hub of fun and activity in the community.”
Owned by the Carl M. Freeman Companies, the Bayside community provides a number of amenities and residential choices. Bayside Resort Golf Club was rated as the No. 1 golf course in Delaware by Golfweek for 14 straight years. Bayside’s amenities include community pools, fitness, tennis, kayaking, paddleboarding, stocked ponds, a dog park, poolside bars, life-enrichment classes, kids’ programming, community events, and an integrated retail and entertainment venue.
For more information on Bayside, visit www.livebayside.com, or for more information on Bayside Resort Golf Club, visit www.golfbayside.com.