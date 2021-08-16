Bay to Beach Builders has been named a winner in the 5th Annual Kitchen & Bath Design Award Contest. Bay to Beach Builders won a Bronze Award in the Best Showroom Category for their design studio in Ocean View.
Sponsored by Kitchen & Bath Design News magazine, the Kitchen & Bath Design Awards is a national contest recognizing outstanding achievement in project design and construction in 11 categories. For more information, visit www.kitchenbathdesign.com.
Nominees are kitchen and bath specialists from across the country and entries are judged on aesthetic appeal, handling of unusual situations/challenges, attention to detail, functionality of space, originality, selection of color and finishes and overall impression of the project.
“We are so honored to be recognized by the Kitchen & Bath Design News magazine for the Kitchen & Bath Design Awards on a national stage by receiving an award in the Showroom category, for our design studio in our Ocean View, Del., location,” representatives said. “We would also like to congratulate all those companies awarded, entered and recognized in this contest.
“This award would not be possible without our Bay to Beach Builders Team continuing to strive for excellence, and collaborating with our craftsmen, and trade partners to create a one stop, unforgettable new home shopping experience.”
Founded nearly four decades ago, Kitchen & Bath Design News magazine is a monthly magazine serving the kitchen and bath industry. The magazine is published by SOLA Group Inc. and serves an audience of more than 45,000 professionals engaged in the design, construction and remodeling of kitchens and baths.
Additional information on the Kitchen & Bath Design Awards can be found in the August issue of Kitchen & Bath Design News and at www.kitchenbathdesign.com.