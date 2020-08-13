Having a new home built can be an exciting process, but it can also be stressful. There are so many decisions to be made, from roofing and flooring materials to cabinet hardware and bathroom fixtures.
Bay to Beach Builders’ Millville location takes that process and brings all of those decisions under one very stylish roof. Part model home and part design showroom, the facility showcases all the company has to offer.
The Millville location is the second for Bay to Beach, which has another similar facility in Greenwood.
Deric Parker started Bay to Beach in 2003 with his wife, Carla, after learning the trade during his years with Nanticoke Homes in Greenwood, he said.
“I started in construction,” Parker said. “That’s really where I learned” the ins and outs of homebuilding, he said.
He has built Bay to Beach from the ground up — not unlike the homes his company now builds. A hallmark of Bay to Beach is its “Amish Built” slogan. Parker employs framers and carpenters from the Amish community outside of Dover, he said.
“We have a whole team of Amish craftsmen,” he said, who work on both interior and exterior aspects of the building process, including framing, siding, masonry work and cabinetry.
“I’ve been working with these folks for years,” Parker said. The pride they take in their work, he said, means “peace of mind for me.”
Rather than getting into building homes for developments, he said, he has chosen to focus on single homes on lots his customers own.
“We’re an on-your-lot builder, not a community-based builder,” Parker said.
“We’re not cookie-cutter,” he added.
Further distinguishing Bay to Beach from the competition, Parker said, “to my knowledge we’re the only on-your-lot builder with its own design studio.
“It’s a different way to make the make the process a whole lot less stressful,” he said.
Bay to Beach’s design studio is housed in the easternmost portion of its Millville facility. The “shell” is one of the company’s home models, as is the Idea House. The design studio not only features one-stop shopping; it also offers customers the opportunity to see “virtually” via computer how their various choices would look together. They can also bring actual samples of the materials together to see if they like the combinations.
There are examples of a wide array of materials. Flooring samples are available in many styles, from carpet to hardwood to vinyl plank flooring. In the Idea House, customers see some examples of those fixtures and finishes in an actual house. The Idea House is an example of Bay to Beach’s “Fenwick” model, and is connected to an example of the “Modern Farmhouse” model, which houses the design studio.
While touring the three-story Idea House, customers can see how small details ranging from drawer inserts to customized “drop zones” — spaces where families or vacationers can stash what they need for their next appointment or adventure — can make a difference in how a home works. They can see the small touches — such as how each bunk in the beach-style home’s “bunk room” has its own electrical outlet.
They can also check out the latest smart-home technology. For example, the Idea House showcases a new type of shower that can be operated by a phone app — turning the shower on, for example, so it can be heating while the homeowner finishes their morning coffee, and allowing different users to set the shower to operate “their” way, with different spray combinations.
A newfangled microwave calls to mind old episodes of “The Jetsons,” where Rosie the robot could program the family meals with the push of a button. The face of the microwave looks like a computer screen where the cook can program music to cook by, update their grocery list or look up a recipe on Pinterest.
When Parker says his business is “family-run,” he means it. He and Carla together run the two showrooms, and both of his teenage children, son Brooks and daughter Erin, help out as well — Brooks working alongside the Amish framers and Erin doing her part in the office.
“They get to learn [the business] from the ground up,” he said.
Customers can expect their homes to be built in about five months, Parker said, with larger homes completed in closer to six or seven months from start to finish.
For more information on Bay to Beach Builders, go to www.baytobeachbuilders.com or call (302) 829-1810. The company’s new Idea Home & Design Studio are located at 35745 Atlantic Avenue, Millville.