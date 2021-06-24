Banks Wines & Spirits in Millville was among 100 alcoholic-beverage retailers in the country to receive awards from the national magazine Beverage Dynamics.
Honorees attended the Beverage Alcohol Retailers Conference in Austin, Texas, on June 9 and will be featured in July’s Top 100 issue of the publication.
“It’s always a great honor to be recognized by your peers,” said Kami Banks, who co-owns the store with her brother, Ted.
“When we went to Austin, I spoke on one for the panels about trends happening in the market. I think we have such a great, knowledgeable staff. We try to give each customer a great experience. It’s pretty humbling to be recognized as one of the Top 100 retailers,” said Banks, who received a glass trophy to mark the honor.
Those considered for the award were asked to provide statistics about their businesses, processes they have improved and areas they have changed.
“Last year, what was important for everybody was how we keep doing business during the pandemic. For us, it was adding an e-commerce piece. Because of COVID, we closed down, because we wanted to keep everybody safe, and we were doing it curbside. But that is such an antiquated process. You called in, told us what you wanted, and we took it out.
“We thought, ‘Come on — it’s the 21st century, and we need to adapt.’ So we created the e-commerce platform, so when customers are here, or coming, and looking for something specific, it’s an easy shopping experience anybody can do, day or night. Now they can order on our website, bankswinesandspirits.com,” she said.
Banks is the third liquor store in the state to have a website, with the other two in New Castle County, Banks said.
Employing just under 30 employees and operating in a 10,000-square-foot building with warehouse, Banks Wines & Spirits was opened by the brother and sister duo after their parents, Mackie Banks and Russell Banks, who died in 2012, suggested it.
Russell Banks worked as a farmer and Mackie Banks was a midwife.
“With those two jobs, you are always working. They thought, in good times or bad, people drink alcohol, and they saw a need in the community. They were thinking ahead. And now we are hoping to expand,” Banks said.
Laughing, she said the humorous messages on the store’s marquee catch the attention of passersby, such as a recent one that asked customers to imagine life without beer, then to slap themselves and never entertain that thought again.
“Last year, everybody needed something to laugh about and to smile about, and these really cheer people up. It became a collaborative effort, so now we have had customers mail us suggestions for the marquee or e-mail things they have seen. The staff has gotten into it, as well as the customers,” she said.
“We have a few that have gone viral for our area,” she added, crediting Don Brown, marquee manager, for keeping the messages entertaining.
Banks Wines & Spirits also sells soft drinks, bottled water, potato chips, hats, shirts and cups. Located at 38014 Town Center Drive in Millville, it’s open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.