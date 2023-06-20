On Thursday, June 1, the Bank of Ocean City hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce at their new Selbyville location. Friends, fellow Chamber members, local officials and community members were in attendance.
The Bank of Ocean City’s mission is “to excel in services and advance the growth of the bank and community. Their primary goal is to provide superior customer service while maintaining high standards of safety and soundness with cutting-edge technology.”
To learn more about Bank of Ocean City, visit their website at bankofoceancity.com, or check out the new location at 38227 Dupont Highway (Route 113), Selbyville.