Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md., has announced that it will be holding a virtual job fair on Tuesday, May 11, to help fill open positions in the hospital, as well as its health system of physician offices.
Positions available include registration specialists, insurance verifier and medical receptionists. Interviews are by appointment only. To reserve an interview time, email jobs@atlanticgeneral.org.
For more information, contact Atlantic General Hospital Human Resources at (410) 641-9612 or visit www.agh.care/careers. For more information about Atlantic General Hospital, visit www.atlanticgeneral.org.