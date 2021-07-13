Atlantic General Hospital & Health System will be holding a job fair on Thursday, July 29, to recruit for all open positions within the healthcare organization. Benefits packages are available for both part-time and full-time positions.
In-depth information regarding job descriptions and benefits packages will be shared at the job fair. Interviews will be conducted on-site for qualified candidates. Interested individuals can register to attend by calling (410) 641-9612 or emailing jobs@atlanticgeneral.org.
The Atlantic General Hospital & Health System Job Fair will take place on Thursday, July 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the James G. Barrett Medical Office Building rotunda, located at the entrance of Healthway Drive on Atlantic General Hospital’s campus at 10231 Old Ocean City Boulevard, Berlin, Md.
For more information, call Atlantic General Hospital’s Human Resources Department at (410) 641-9612. Job listings can be found at www.agh.care/careers.