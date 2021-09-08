The Board of Trustees for Atlantic General Hospital/Health System, based in Berlin, Md., this week announced that they will be retaining a national search firm to identify candidates for a new president and chief executive officer following the departure of Michael Franklin, former president and CEO.
“We thank Michael for his commitment and professionalism over the past 17 years, and wish him great success,” said Greg Shockley, chair of the Board of Trustees.
The announcement of Franklin’s departure was effective as of Friday, Sept. 3. The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees identified Dr. Sally Dowling, vice president of medical affairs, and Kim Justice, vice president for planning/operations, to serve as co-interim president and CEO while a national search is conducted to identify a permanent replacement.
“The board has full confidence in Kim and Dr. Dowling to lead our independent community hospital.” said Shockley. “We appreciate all that our associates and caregivers, our medical staff, our senior leadership team and our boards do to continue to provide the highest level of service and care for our community.”
Atlantic General hospital and Health System is an independent community hospital serving Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset counties in Maryland, as well as Sussex County.
Last week, the hospital celebrated the groundbreaking for the Gudelsky Family Medical Center in Berlin. Hospital officials confirmed that they will continue to move forward with those plans and have no intentions of affiliating with any other health system at this time. Atlantic General Hospital plans to remain independent community hospital, they said.
