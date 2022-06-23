About 100 students from more than 30 countries have been invited to the 15th annual American-Style Picnic for international students working in the Bethany Beach and Ocean View area this summer.
Returning after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the picnic is planned for 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach and will feature a free meal, items given away, games, and introductions to emergency personnel and lifeguards.
“These first-responders, local businesses and citizens give students a warm, safe, healthy and inclusive welcome to the U.S.A.,” Bill Gay, event coordinator, told the Coastal Point.
Each student will receive sunscreen and other items that, along with foods, are being donated by dozens of area businesses. In the event of rain, the picnic will be moved inside the church hall.
There will be cornhole, chess and board games.
Students will get a fruit and vegetable box with a tomato, peach and orange, plus an entrée. This year’s menu will include fried chicken, a variety of sandwiches, including pulled barbecue, homemade desserts, cookies and brownies, Gay said.
Laughing, he recalled a young woman from Bulgaria who, one year, excitedly told her American hosts she couldn’t wait to e-mail her mother “and tell her I’ve discovered brownies.”
“That’s just one of the many stories. We have just wonderful times, and so many friendships are made,” he said.
One year, as he was driving three Thai girls to work, one of them asked what the No Outlet street sign meant, and he explained it wasn’t possible to drive all the way through that street. They laughed and said they thought it meant there were no outlet shops on that street.
“Many of them stay in touch with us over the years,” he said.
During the height of the pandemic, he heard from former students who asked if masks were needed and volunteered to send some to the U.S.
Others have asked their American friends to attend their weddings or be their children’s godparents, thanks to relationships that begin at the annual picnics.
“We have male and female first-responders that are bicycle patrolmen and patrolwomen, that are EMS, emergency techs, lifeguards, state troopers. They walk around, sit down with the students, chat with the students, make the students comfortable that, in the United States, it’s OK to ask for help,” he said, adding that some female students are unfamiliar with receiving help from female officials.
“For some of them, in their country they don’t have that, so we familiarize them with that.
“In years past, we have walked around, trying to befriend the kids, and small groups of us would invite small groups of them into our homes for dinners. As the summer went on, we would find out the kids enjoyed doing that the most and we’d have bigger and bigger groups.
“This year, we will be inviting them to enjoy dinner somewhere outside, because of COVID, on the beach or at Holt’s Landing, maybe a walk through Assawoman, because COVID is still here,” Gay said.
To be eligible to come to the U.S., the students must be in college, pass a language test and security check and pay their way. Many are thousands of dollars in debt by the time they arrive, and take two and sometimes three jobs in the U.S.
But they are not taking work away from Americans, Gay said, especially since employers are having so much difficulty hiring enough staff.
“These kids are in college, in graduate school. Some are already engineers, lawyers. They are coming to America to learn English better, because that is the key to their life success and to live the American dream. These are the best of the best. They will someday be the business leaders and the leaders of their countries,” he said.