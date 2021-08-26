Because resurgence of influenza is likely in coming months, an aggressive flu-prevention campaign is being recommended, as well as distribution of flu shots, which can be taken with the vaccine against the coronavirus.
That advice, from Dr. Marci Drees — chief infection prevention officer and hospital epidemiologist at Christiana Care — was given during “What’s Next for COVID-19 and Delaware,” a Delaware State Chamber of Commerce webinar presented on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Drees said that, although the flu was nearly nonexistent during the 2020-2021 season — due largely to most people staying home and not being exposed to others — she expects influenza to make a reappearance this year. Gov. John Carney has repeatedly attributed last year’s low flu rate to people wearing face masks.
“I always say the only thing predictable about the flu is that it is going to be unpredictable. There are no restrictions from getting the flu and COVID vaccines within the same period or even getting them together, while being careful about accumulating side effects,” the doctor said.
Drees emphasized the importance of being vaccinated against the coronavirus to prevent both the disease and its spread, and said the virus is now “really pretty widespread” — especially the more-contagious delta variant.
Introduced by Mike Quaranta, president of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce, Drees said the delta variant has taken over as the dominant strain and is now the variant being seen almost exclusively nationwide. It is twice as contagious as the original virus, which was several times more contagious than other viruses.
Only those who are fully vaccinated and get infected are contagious for less time than those who are not vaccinated, she said.
Widespread booster shots for the general public will be discussed at an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting next week, she said, with the goal being determining what is trying to be prevented — certainly severe cases, hospitalization and death, while preserving the healthcare workforce, Drees said.
Doctors are seeing breakthrough cases among those who are fully vaccinated since, Drees said, no vaccine is 100 percent effective. Breakthrough cases could be attributed to patients being exposed to a high virus load, from being exposed to the virus repeatedly.
There aren’t as many patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as there were in January, “but we certainly are seeing a lot of increase,” Drees said, though there isn’t the high acceleration of deaths that occurred last year.
“What has changed a little bit with this recent surge is what is happening with kids. We’ve been fortunate kids in general are not as heavily affected, but we are now seeing … an exponential rise in new hospitalizations. Part of the hesitancy of parents about getting kids vaccinated is it’s thought to be a very mild disease. For the most part it is, but we have had deaths and we are seeing kids be affected,” she said.
Dr. Michael Ybarra, an emergency physician and vice president of the medical affairs and strategic alliances at PhRMA, explained that there are three types of COVID-19 vaccines — protein-based, viral vector and mRNA — all of which teach the human body to recognize the coronavirus and prompt it to build immunity.
Pfizer, the first vaccine to be authorized for emergency use by the Food & Drug Administration in 2020, this week received full FDA approval for those 16 or older. It remains under emergency-use authorization for those ages 12 to 15. The Moderna vaccine was authorized for emergency use last December for those 18 or older and is still awaiting full authorization, expected in coming weeks to months, as well as approve for those younger than 18.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was authorized for emergency use in March for those 18 or older and is frequently being used in emergency rooms, administered at time of discharge to patients who were there for treatment of other ailments, Ybarra said.
Almost all patients now suffering from the coronavirus are unvaccinated, including those treated in emergency rooms, although breakthrough cases are more mild, he said.
“The sad, sad fact is people are dying from a disease they don’t need to die from, and it is putting a lot of strain on healthcare workers. … It is hitting healthcare workers particularly hard,” Ybarra said.
Dr. Joseph Spinelli, senior vice president of product and strategy for AccessDX Laboratory, a nationwide diagnostic laboratory, said diagnostic testing availability has caught up with demand, assuming there are no further surges in the number of cases of the virus.