The Delaware Restaurant Association (DRA), a statewide organization dedicated to advocating for Delaware’s restaurant industry, announced this week the addition of Nicole Alvarez to the DRA team.
Alvarez, who most recently served as legislative assistant to state Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos (D-7th) who currently chairs the Delaware Senate Banking, Business & Insurance Committee. Alvarez previously served as legislative aide to state Sen. Dave Sokola (D-8th), current Senate president pro tempore.
The newly created position Alvarez has been picked for will serve as the liaison between Delaware elected officials at both local and state levels and Delaware’s restaurant community. She will work with the DRA’s executive team, local leaders and elected officials to help shape and communicate the DRA’s advocacy strategy policies in the areas of workforce development, education, health and safety, and small business.
Alvarez joins the team to execute strategies that are designed to serve Delaware’s 2,000 restaurants and their employees.
“We are deeply committed to advocating at the highest level for Delaware restaurants and their workforce” states DRA President & CEO Carrie Leishman. “Restaurants are vital for the socio-economic stability of our neighborhoods and communities and touch the lives of most citizens every day across the state. Nicole’s experience in Dover and her knowledge of the public policy landscape will help connect the work that we do to our elected officials.”
The Delaware Restaurant Association is the state trade association dedicated to promoting, educating, and advocating for Delaware’s foodservice industry. Delaware’s 2,000 restaurants employ more than 53,000 people with an economic impact of more than $2.5 billion in annual sales.
Delaware restaurants are the largest small-business employer in the state and the largest component of Delaware’s tourism industry, the DRA noted.