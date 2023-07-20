Ocean View-based professional bodyguard Adriano “Bubba” Almony will be honored with the Bodyguard Man of Influence Award at the D’CEM Awards in Atlanta later this month, an honor the 28-year-old said exemplifies “my message of faith and unity, and my commitment in the community.”
It will be presented on July 22 during a red-carpet ceremony with police escort.
Almony was nominated “based on his outstanding contributions to community leadership, as well as international contributions, his achievements and positive influence on society at large.”
Almony said he strives to be a positive influence on youth and adamantly opposes bullying.
“Seeing what I was doing on social media and different things that were influential in my craft, they decided to honor me,” he said, adding that he will receive a framed plaque and have an article about him published in the Debby Classique news magazine.
“There are times recently where I have received these awards — I say ‘God, why am I deserving of this? Show me why. Can you show me a sign?” he said. And recently there was attestation — not only for his work as a bodyguard but for mentoring youth.
He stopped at Wawa in West Ocean City, Md., and recognized a group of young boys who live in the area, greeted them and told them to each choose one item and he would pay for it.
“They were so appreciative. There are kids who, maybe the parents are busy, and they are out in the community a lot. I want to be that positive influence around them, to look up to as a role model. They are always exited to see me. The say, ‘Hey, that’s Coach Bubba.’ That’s what they call me. I teach them it’s all about respect, that you respect yourself and others. A person who has disrespect for others has a lack of self-respect.
“Sometimes they get a little ornery, but it’s about being patient with them. They are young. They are going to make mistakes. They are going to have that energy about them. You have to love them for who they are and work with them on their journey. These kids were so excited for me to pray with them. They said, ‘Can we pray over our food?’ I said sure and we went outside for a peaceful moment. That was a moment I’ll never forget. At that age kids often don’t want to pray. Especially if they are out enjoying night with their friends,” he said.
The award, he said, “shows you how many people are inspired by what I’m doing.”
“But there is a human side to me. No matter what success I’ve had I always try to remain humble.”