The Millsboro area’s first Aldi grocery store will welcome customers with a grand opening at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Located in the Peninsula Crossing shopping center, at 26684 Centerview Drive, the 20,805-square-foot structure has a 12,589-square-foot sales floor “purposefully designed for simplicity and efficiency,” Jeff Baehr, divisional vice president, told the Coastal Point this week.
“The Millsboro store will be making the store easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores. When it comes to choosing new store locations, we carefully consider several factors. Above all else, we look for convenient locations for our customers that can support high traffic volume daily. We are excited to begin serving the Millsboro community with our new location,” he said.
The opening of the Millsboro store will make nine Aldi grocery stores open throughout Delaware.
“The Town of Millsboro is excited to welcome Aldi. This will be a great addition to the growing number of retail choices in town,” Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burk said earlier, adding that town officials continue to recruit retail and commercial development for the growing town.
“We work hard alongside local communities to make sure our new stores are welcome additions,” Baehr had previously told the Coastal Point.
He provided the company overview, which states the business model is “designed differently to meet people’s need for simplification, saving them time and money.”
“Everything we do is to offer shoppers the best products at the lowest prices possible, every day. From our unique business model rooted in simplicity and efficiency, to our thoughtful store layouts, everything about Aldi is designed to provide customers with the best grocery shopping experience,” the model states.
The Aldi grocery chain started in Germany in 1948 and is known for offering house brands at low prices. Aldi stores carry about 1,300 items, while many other stores sell about 30,000 items, according to the Aldi website.
Aldi is the common brand of two German family-owned discount supermarket chains with more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries. It was founded by brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht in 1946, when they took over their mother’s store in Essen, Germany.