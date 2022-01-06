As plans continue for a new Aldi grocery store to open in Millsboro this year, Aldi officials are expected to be at the next Millsboro Town Council meeting, seeking preliminary site-plan approval.
The council meeting, originally planned for Monday, Jan. 3, was canceled due to snow and will be rescheduled.
Jeff Baehr, vice president of Aldi’s Frederick Division, told the Coastal Point this week the new, 12,000-square-foot store will be in the Peninsula Crossing shopping center.
He said he was “excited to confirm we are planning to open the new Aldi store … on track to open later this year.”
“A typical store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making Aldi stores much easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores. … When it comes to choosing new store locations, we carefully consider several factors. Above all else, we look for convenient locations for our customers that can support a high traffic volume daily. We work hard alongside local communities to make sure our new stores are welcome additions,” he said.
Baehr provided the company overview, which states that their business model is “designed differently to meet people’s need for simplification, saving them time and money.”
“Everything we do is to offer shoppers the best products at the lowest prices possible, every day. From our unique business model rooted in simplicity and efficiency to our thoughtful store layouts, everything about Aldi is designed to provide customers with the best grocery shopping experience,” the model states.
Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson this week told the Coastal Point that Town officials want more grocery stores to open in Millsboro, to join the existing Food Lion, Save A Lot and BJ’s Wholesale Club, and Aldi once it’s open, but they didn’t specifically recruit Aldi.
“It will be a nice addition. Aldi is certainly very positive. I think it will be a nice addition. We would like to continue to build on that with traditional and/or natural grocery stores, along the lines of Safeway or Acme, as well as a Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s. We have reached out to a variety of grocers over the years. We definitely cast a wide net, and it’s definitely known that the Town would like to have more grocery stores,” Hudson said.
Aldi is the common brand of two German family-owned discount supermarket chains with more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries. It was founded by brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht in 1946, when they took over their mother’s store in Essen, Germany.
Aldi stores stock a limited selection and carry only about 1,300 of the fastest-moving grocery items, while many other stores sell about 30,000 items, according to the Aldi website.