Millsboro’s new Aldi grocery store, being built at Peninsula Crossing shopping center, is expected to start welcoming customers early next year.
“Our new store … is on track to open in February 2023. We will share more details soon, including information on the grand-opening festivities. We look forward to serving Millsboro residents and providing them with the best grocery shopping experience,” Jeff Baehr, Frederick Division vice president at Aldi, told the Coastal Point this week.
“The Town of Millsboro is excited to welcome Aldi. This will be a great addition to the growing number of retail choices in town,” Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burk said, adding that town officials continue to recruit retail and commercial development for the growing municipality.
In May, the Millsboro Town Council approved the final site plan for Albrecht Discounts, the company that owns Aldi, to build the new structure. In January, after the council approved the preliminary site plan, Baehr said residents can look forward to “12,000 square feet of retail space, making Aldi stores much easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores.”
“When it comes to choosing new store locations, we carefully consider several factors. Above all else, we look for convenient locations for our customers that can support a high traffic volume daily. We work hard alongside local communities to make sure our new stores are welcome additions,” Baehr said.
He provided the company overview, which states the business model is “designed differently to meet people’s need for simplification, saving them time and money.”
“Everything we do is to offer shoppers the best products at the lowest prices possible, every day. From our unique business model rooted in simplicity and efficiency to our thoughtful store layouts, everything about Aldi is designed to provide customers with the best grocery shopping experience,” the model states.
The Aldi grocery chain started in Germany in 1948 and is known for offering house brands at low prices. Stores carry about 1,300 items, while many other stores sell about 30,000 items, according to the Aldi website.
Aldi is the common brand of two German family-owned discount supermarket chains with more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries. It was founded by brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht in 1946, when they took over their mother’s store in Essen, Germany.