The Chesapeake Agriculture Innovation Center (CAIC) offers free help to value-added agricultural producers in Maryland and Delaware, the group recently reported. Offerings include:
• Virtual presentations that offer solutions to common business problems faced by value-added producers.
• Mentoring sessions.
• Access to subject matter experts.
• The opportunity to apply for mini-grants in the amount of either $2,500 or $5,000. Mini-grants can be used for marketing activities or to pay for food safety classes required by local, state, or federal jurisdictions.
• Opportunities to network with peers and industry leaders.
• The opportunity to participate in their online community.
• Opportunities to showcase products.
More information can be found at CAIC.ORG. Any value-added producer in Maryland or Delaware is eligible to register for the program on the website.