Tractor in a field

Agriculture, along with tourism, is one of Delaware's top economic sectors, with farms being a common use of land in Sussex County.

 Coastal Point file photo

The Chesapeake Agriculture Innovation Center (CAIC) offers free help to value-added agricultural producers in Maryland and Delaware, the group recently reported. Offerings include:

• Virtual presentations that offer solutions to common business problems faced by value-added producers.

• Mentoring sessions.

• Access to subject matter experts.

• The opportunity to apply for mini-grants in the amount of either $2,500 or $5,000. Mini-grants can be used for marketing activities or to pay for food safety classes required by local, state, or federal jurisdictions.

• Opportunities to network with peers and industry leaders.

• The opportunity to participate in their online community.

• Opportunities to showcase products.

More information can be found at CAIC.ORG. Any value-added producer in Maryland or Delaware is eligible to register for the program on the website.