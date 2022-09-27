Sussex County 4-H held its annual Achievement Event on Saturday, Sept. 24. More than 120 members and families attended the event, which had a “Harvest Nights with 4-H” theme. A variety of awards were given to youth and volunteers for their time and commitment to the Sussex 4-H program.
Local recipients include Adult Spirit Award recipient Carlene Jones of Dagsboro, who was also recognized for serving 62 years as a Sussex 4-H volunteer club leader. Doug Crouse, state 4-H program leader, presented a certificate to National Congress participant Kaitlyn Johnson of Selbyville. Johnson will travel to Atlanta, Ga., in November to attend the National 4-H Club Congress.
Other awards presented included:
• Joy Sparks Spirit of 4-H Award — Melissa Mitchell of Greenwood;
• Friend of 4-H Award — Old Paths Church of Christ in Georgetown;
• Exploring 4-H Award Winners (first-year participating members) — Lucas Marquez, Seaford, and Emorie Jackson, Bridgeville; honorable mention, Julia Freebery, Lewes, and Raegan O’Day, Seaford;
• Leaders Association Scholarship Award — Bailey Fletcher, Lewes;
• Sussex 4-H Order of Links Scholarships — Ella Marquez, Seaford, Lucas Marquez, Seaford, Joel Denham, Georgetown, and Raegan O’Day, Seaford.
• Phyllis Hill Memorial Award — Diamond Carmona, Greenwood.
• Barbara Taylor Memorial Award — Emorie Jackson, Bridgeville; alternate, Olivia Shultie, Seaford;
• Ida Layton Award — Ashlyn Elliott, Georgetown;
• 4-H Spirit Awards — Alyssa Carpenter, Seaford, Diamond Carmona, Greenwood, Raegan O’Day, Seaford, Janet Shultie, Seaford.
• Youth Spirit Award — Ashlyn Elliott, Georgetown;
To view all award winners, visit the Sussex 4-H blog at https://sites.udel.edu/sussexconnection/.