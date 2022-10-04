Mountaire Farms has launched a new scholarship program aimed at high-school seniors on Delmarva who are interested in helping feed the world.
The Farm to Table Scholarship program will reward qualified students with a passion for agriculture, the culinary arts or related fields that support food production and feeding the world. Students must have a B+ grade-point average or better and give back to the community with their time and talents.
“During the pandemic, many people across Delmarva and the country saw the strain put on our nation’s food supply,” said Phillip Plylar, president of Mountaire Farms. “The empty shelves at many retailers brought home the critical importance of American agriculture. We have two goals with this scholarship: The first is to shine a light on the important work of the people who grow, raise, prepare and serve the food we eat each day. The second is to show our thanks by supporting local youth in pursuing their careers.”
In partnership with WBOC, Mountaire will select a new Farm to Table Scholar every month who will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship and be featured in a profile to air on WBOC and Fox21. Two overall winners (one male and one female) will be named during a Farm to Table banquet at the end of the academic year, where they will also receive an additional $5,000 scholarship.
Interested applicants can apply online at Mountaire.com. For more information, reach out to Zach Evans at ZEvans@mountaire.com.