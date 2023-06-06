The Historic Lewes Farmers’ Market will run from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 10, at George H.P. Smith Park in Lewes.
At 10 a.m. in the Demo Tent, it’s Healthy Habits for a Healthy You by Jun & Juice owner Megan Hines. Jun & Juice is a juice bar located in Berlin, Md., that uses fresh ingredients to make the most nutritionally dense food possible. That includes sourcing produce direct from Delmarva farmers. Hines will talk about the health benefits of her product, the process of juicing, and how and where she sources fruits and veggies. She will have samples of three different juices for marketgoers to try.
Those feeling lucky can enter the HLFM Big Raffle with three prizes: a $1,400 gift certificate to Seagreen Bicycle; the Fabu-Lewes Feast including 12 $100 restaurant gift cards; and a Private-in-Home 3-Course Chef’s Tasting with Wine Pairing for 10 by Chef Sean Corea from Lewes Oyster House. Tickets are on sale at the market, and the drawing is Sept. 2. Winners do not have to be present.
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market opens at 8 a.m. at George H.P. Smith Park (Johnson and DuPont Avenues). A total of 33 farmers/producers will bring the first blueberries of the season, snap peas, strawberries, sour cherries, spinach, arugula, fresh-cut asparagus, lettuces, kale, Swiss chard, radishes, turnips, stir-fry mixes, tilapia fish, oysters, live crabs or hand-picked crabmeat, grass-fed chicken, beef, lamb, pork, honey, jams, mushrooms, freshly-laid eggs, A-2 milk, yogurt, butter, kombucha, cold pressed juices, fresh-baked breads, pastries made with fruit from the vendors at the market, herb, veggie and flower plants, cut-flower bouquets, and more.
Children’s Storytime at the Market, a partnership with the Lewes Public Library, starts at 10 a.m. under the yellow tent. Library volunteers read books about farming, gardening and healthy eating. All children and their adults are welcome. Heirloom restaurant is sponsoring this program.
The HLFM Wednesday Market at Crooked Hammock Brewery continues bigger and better every Wednesday of the summer into the first week of September, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. The easy-in-and-out market has really grown and now has 14 vendors, organizers said.
New market vendors include Beachdog Farm in Georgetown, Cosmic Dog Farm in Ellendale, Lucky Penny Flower Farm in Milton and Two Sweet Beaches Bakery in Harbeson. Davidson’s Exotic Mushrooms and Gaia Coffee Co. will now be at the Wednesday Market, joining the returning 302 Aquaponics, Bennett Orchards, Dittmar Family Farms, Hattie’s Garden, Kalmar Farm, Marsh Creek Cattle & Co., Stag Run Farm and Tout de Suite Patisserie. Crooked Hammock Brewery sponsors the Wednesday Market.
Dogs at the Market must be under control on a tightly held, non-retractable leash inside the market to ensure the safety of all customers at the market.
The HLFM website www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org lists all vendors, their contact information, and whether or not they take pre-orders. For pre-orders, the customer may pick up at the vendor tent in the market.
The market accepts SNAP, WIC, and SFMNP benefits and continues to match SNAP up to $20 per market, per customer. Go to the SNAP tent to process SNAP/EBT.
The circle in front of the Fred Thomas Building at the foot of Dupont will be open for accessible drop-off and pick-up. Go to www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org to see where parking is located and to view vendor maps for the market.
The market moves to the Lewes Elementary School parking lot at 820 Savannah Road in inclement weather.