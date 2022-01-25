The Historic Lewes Farmers Market is now open for farmers/producers to apply for a spot in the 2022 market season. The Saturday market opens at George H.P. Smith Park in Lewes on May 7 and ends on Nov. 19. The Wednesday market at Crooked Hammock Brewery runs from June 1 through Sept. 28. Farmers/producers may apply to join either market or both Saturday and Wednesday markets.
To be considered for the market, the applicant must exclusively sell food that they have grown or produced themselves. No resellers are allowed to join the market. The market supports local agriculture, and participation in the market is only for farmers growing in the Delmarva, and for local producers who make prepared food featuring agricultural ingredients locally sourced from Delmarva farms. Note: The Historic Lewes Farmers Market does not allow crafts.
New vendor applications for the 2022 season are due no later than Feb. 28. To receive an application or get more information, email info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org or call (302) 644-1436.