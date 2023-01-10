For 16 years, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market (HLFM) has awarded scholarships to small-scale Delmarva farmers to attend sustainable-farming conferences, including PASA Farming for the Future Conference, Future Harvest CASA Conference and Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Conference.
This year, the HLFM awarded three scholarships.
A scholarship from the regular scholarship fund went to Henry Bennett of Bennett Orchards in Frankford, to attend the Southeast Fruit & Vegetable Convention.
In 2016, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market established an emerging women farmers’ scholarship fund in memory of Delaware farmer Debra L. Schaefer. This year, two farmers received a Debra L. Schaefer Scholarship for Emerging Women Farmers: Patricia King of 6 Kings Farm in Bishopville, Md., will attend the Future Harvest CASA conference, and Lisa Clow of Beachdog Farm in Georgetown will attend the Maryland Organic Food & Farming Association Annual Winter Meeting.
For more information about the Historic Lewes Farmers Market and their farmers’ scholarship program, visit their website at historiclewesfarmersmarket.org, email info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org or call (302) 644-1436.