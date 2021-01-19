For 14 years, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market (HLFM) has awarded scholarships to small-scale Delmarva farmers to attend sustainable-farming conferences, including the Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture (PASA) Annual Farming for the Future Conference, the Future Harvest CASA Conference, the Southeast Fruit & Vegetable Conference, the Mid-Atlantic Fruit & Vegetable Conference and the United States Lavender Growers Association conference. This year all conferences are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the HLFM awarded three scholarships.
A scholarship from the regular scholarship fund went to Jay McCutcheon from Weathered Eye Farm in Lewes.
In 2016, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market established an emerging women farmers’ scholarship fund in loving memory of Delaware farmer Debra L. Schaefer. This year, two farmers received a Debra L. Schaefer Scholarship for Emerging Women Farmers: Laura Brittingham from Brittingham Farms in Millsboro and Susan Maddox from Earth Harmony Produce in Ocean View.
For more information about the Historic Lewes Farmers Market and their farmers’ scholarship program, visit their website at historiclewesfarmersmarket.org, email info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org or call (302) 644-1436.