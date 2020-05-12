In partnership with a growing list of regional food banks and pantries, Future Harvest is addressing food shortages while aiding small- to mid-scale farmers through its “Feed The Need” Fund. The campaign, which kicked off on “GivingTuesday” on May 5, is expected to raise more than $15,000 for the region’s farmers who are rising to the occasion to feed and sustain the region with fresh, healthy and local food.
“One of the many things we are quickly learning from the COVID-19 pandemic is how vulnerable our regional food supply chain is,” said Future Harvest Executive Director Dena Liebman. “All across the nation, as well as right here in our Chesapeake region communities, we see empty grocery shelves, ag producers losing their wholesale revenues, closed restaurants and the shut-down of some farmers markets. Consumers and local food banks and pantries are turning to farmers now more than ever in search of healthy and nutritious food.”
But the food banks are struggling to meet the demand.
“Donations at the Maryland Food Bank are down 90 percent,” said Amy Crawley, Farm-to-Food coordinator at the Maryland Food Bank, a campaign partner. “The need among our partners has increased 50 to 70 percent. We are projected to spend $12 million in the first 90 days of this pandemic to try and meet this increased need for food.”
The Feed the Need Fund is intended to not only help address the shortage and keep produce on the shelves of area food banks, but also to help farmers weather market changes caused by the pandemic and provide food access to those in need.
Mini-grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 will be awarded to farmers to facilitate such activities as sliding scale CSA (community supported agriculture) shares and home delivery systems. Grant award recipients will have the flexibility to participate in the effort using the tools and means that work best for them to help others.
Organizers said Future Harvest has been working double-time to help farmers since the start of the pandemic.
Alongside hosting a number of free webinars addressing the changing market in March and April, they collaborated with several regional farming organizations to create the Find-A-Farmer or Market Map, a tool which allows customers to search a database for a farmer or market near them; learn about their safety practices during COVID-19; and purchase produce, dairy and meats directly.
The organization also teamed up with food safety and industry experts to develop and publish “Safety Protocols for Food Distribution & Purchases During COVID-19” and “Communications Resources for Farm Businesses During the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
“We recognize the incredibly important role that our farmers play when times are good, and especially now, when times are rough,” said Leibman. “Whether they are in the cities, the suburbs, or rural areas, our farmers are resilient. They are rising to the occasion to feed and sustain the region with fresh, healthy and local food. They are our second line of defense; they are the heroes and sheroes we champion. We must support them now as they feed our communities!”
Through public donations and region-wide partner support, funds raised for the Feed the Need grant will be awarded to vegetable, fruit, meat and dairy producers throughout the Chesapeake region. Wheatland Spring Brewery, located in the Wheatland agricultural community in Northern Virginia, has committed proceeds from their Hope Grows campaign to Future Harvest’s network of farmers in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.
Mike Curtin, executive director of DC Central Kitchen and partner in the campaign, has been dedicated to providing healthy meals with fresh ingredients to those they serve since 1989.
“We’re thrilled to be joining Future Harvest’s ‘Feed the Need’ campaign,” he said. “This partnership ensures our nonprofit partners and their clients continue to receive top-quality, nutritious food and at the same time invests in our local farmers — something we have been proud to do for years as we look to support our region’s sustainable food system. We look forward to meeting the needs of our community with the support of this collaborative effort.”
Applications are expected to open for farmers soon. For more information or to contribute to the Feed the Need Fund, visit www.futureharvestcasa.org.