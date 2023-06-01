The Farmers’ Market at Sea Colony will begin its 13th season on June 7, from 8 a.m. noon. The producers-only farmers’ market runs every Wednesday in June, July and August from 8 a.m. until noon at the Marketplace at Sea Colony, across from the Sea Colony towers.
Only farmers and vendors who sell what they grow or produce within 100 miles of Bethany Beach are eligible for participation in this market. They exclusively feature fruit, vegetables and other agricultural products grown on Delmarva. Most of the fruit and vegetables are picked the morning of the market and in marketgoers’ hands hours after.
New vendors this year include 302 Aquaponics, the largest aquaponics greenhouse in Delaware, growing hydroponic lettuces and greens in their 15,000-square-foot greenhouse. Another new vendor is Bay Bees Honey, with hives located throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Their main apiary is located in Whaleyville, Md., right off of Route 50, with many hive locations in Salisbury, Parsonsburg, Berlin, Ocean Pines and Ocean City, Md.
“Talk about local honeybees!” organizers said. “Stop by and savor the flavor of our Delmarvalous lands. Visit this stunning producers-only farmers market, featuring real farmers selling only what they grow, every Wednesday at the Marketplace at Sea Colony from 8 to 12, where fresh sea air meets real farm flavor!”