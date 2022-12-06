Delmarva small-farmers interested in learning more about sustainable practices and focused on growing for the local market can apply now for the 2023 Historic Lewes Farmers Market (HLFM) scholarship program. Completed applications are due no later than Friday, Dec. 16.
The HLFM is awarding a number of scholarships for 2023 sustainable-agriculture conferences. Up to $500 in scholarship money with proof of registration (one scholarship per farm) will be awarded for in-person conferences, and up to $150 will be awarded for virtually-attended conferences.
Conferences include these in the Mid-Atlantic: PASA Farming for the Future Conferences, virtual conference, Jan. 17-19, 2023, or in-person main conference, Feb. 8-11, 2023, www.pasafarming.org/conference-home; Future Harvest CASA Conference, Jan. 12-14, 2023, www.futureharvestcasa.org/conference/2022-conference; Mid-Atlantic Fruit & Vegetable Virtual Convention, Jan. 31 through Feb. 2, 2023, www.mafvc.org; and similar conferences approved by the HLFM.
In 2016, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market established an emerging women farmers’ scholarship fund in memory of Debra Schaefer, who was a sustainable farmer in Frankford. On the application, applicants should note if they are applying for one of the Debra Schaefer Scholarships.
To be eligible for the scholarships, the Delmarva farmer must:
(1) Currently be developing a sustainable farming enterprise, or currently farming, on the Delmarva.
(2) Currently operate a small farm (low sales) as defined by the ERS (Economic Research Service) for the United States Department of Agriculture (less than $350,000 gross in agricultural sales), on Delmarva, or be able to demonstrate financial need to attend this conference. (Only one applicant per farm.)
(3) Currently be a farmer/grower who sells what they grow, raise or produce on their own farm, or be in training to become a farmer. A farmer/grower may be a sole proprietorship, a partnership, or a corporation and shall include family members and employees who assist in the production and/or sales/marketing of the farm products.
(4) Commit to sharing their experiences at a virtual HLFM farmer’s workshop to be held in the spring.
To receive an application and more information about the scholarships, call (302) 644-1436 or email info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.
Completed applications are due no later than Friday, Dec. 16. All scholarship applicants will be notified of awards by Jan. 6, 2023.