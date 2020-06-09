The grant application period is now open for soybean promotion and communication projects funded by the soybean checkoff program. Administered by the Delaware Soybean Board (DSB), the checkoff is a 100-percent farmer-funded program to benefit First State soybean farmers.
The board's mission is to improve the profitability of Delaware soybean farmers by conducting research, marketing and educational activities that result in a stronger soybean industry. Priority areas identified in the DSB Strategic Plan for communication and promotion projects include Animal Agriculture, Consumer Education, Emerging Markets, Production, Regulation and Technology. Project proposals outside those areas will also be considered.
“We understand the commitment farmers make to invest through the soybean checkoff,” commented Cory Atkins, DSB chair. “We are seeking projects that will have the greatest impact on soybean farming in Delaware.”
Projects are to be conducted during the coming fiscal year of Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021. Proposal guidelines with the application form are available to download at www.desoybeans.org. The deadline to apply is July 8.
Delaware farmers plant about 160,000 acres of soybeans annually, producing more than 7 million bushels of beans and generating approximately $60 million in value to the state. The Delaware Soybean Board consists of nine farmer-directors and the Secretary of Agriculture. Funded through a one-half-of-1-percent assessment on the net market value of soybeans at their first point of sale, the checkoff works with partners in the value chain to identify and capture opportunities that increase farmer profit potential.