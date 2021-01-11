Brittany Dempsey-Newman of Dover said she knew she had a special photograph on her hands when she saw her father driving a combine in a field one day while her two children watched from a distance.
“Lia is 3; Luke is 6. They both were excited to see Pop-Pop out in the field next to us in the combine. They said we had to go over to him. So we did. Right before we got there, I saw the beautiful skyline with the field and I thought, ‘What a beautiful photo to take,’” she explained.
With encouragement from her parents, she entered the photograph in the Delaware Farm Bureau’s 2020 photo contest, facilitated by its Promotion & Education Committee.
Her photo, taken to cherish a moment forever, earned her the first-place award.
“I have always enjoyed nature and photography and the beauty of it all. My dad is part-owner of Dempsey Farms. He had seen some of the pictures I had taken of the farm and around the farm. He knew about the contest, so he and my mother encouraged me to enter some of my photography,” Dempsey-Newman said. “It feels amazing that I won first place, especially during these unprecedented times, when I feel like a lot of people are finding tranquility and beauty in nature.”
The contest ran from May 1 through Oct. 31 and was open to all amateur photographers in the First State.
“On behalf of the promotion and education committee we would like to thank and congratulate all of our winners. We’ve had a record-breaking year. With the number of submissions, we are excited to see the numbers rise from previous years and we look forward to developing and expanding the contest for next year. Thank you to all of those who have participated and helped promote Delaware agriculture,” Katie Foster and Casey Collier, event coordinators, said.
Top awardees earned a monetary award and a framed certificate. Their winning images will be displayed in the Delaware Farm Bureau state office in Camden for one year and in the Delaware Agriculture Museum in Dover. Winners and their prizes include:
• First place — Brittany Dempsey-Newman of Dover, $200 prize.
• Second place — Jessica Miles of Felton, $150 prize.
• Third place — Brett Coverdale of Harrington. $100 prize.
• Fourth place — Byron Mutchler of Lewes, $50 prize.
Honorable mentions earned certificates, going to Katelyn Ellingsworth of Milford, Madison Pete of Laurel, Katharine Parry of Hartly, Adam Collier of Harrington, Holly Dattilo of Millsboro and Laura Brittingham of Millsboro.
“I have two boys, 1 and 3. I take pictures of the kids with their animals all the time. My 3-year-old loves his chicken, so it was definitely good to show his love for animals in the picture,” Miles said of her son Beau, 3, who was featured in her winning image. The Miles family purchased Beau a tractor of his own with their prize money.
“That’s what he really wanted. We were glad we won and could do that,” she added.
Visit the Delaware Farm Bureau online at defb.org for more information.