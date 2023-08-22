The Delaware Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee and three county boards this week announced its 2023 scholarship awardees.
Various activities are held throughout the year to help raise funds for these scholarships. The Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee raises funds through its annual Strawberry Festival in May and the Antique Tractor Pull, which is traditionally held on the last day of the Delaware State Fair. The Women’s Committee runs a well-established food booth at the state fair, raising funds for its scholarships and other initiatives.
This year’s Sussex County scholarship winners were:
• Zane Adams, Sussex County Women’s Committee Scholarship. Adams, of Seaford, will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Sussex County Women’s Committee as he continues his studies at the University of Tennessee’s Knoxville campus, where he studies environmental and soil sciences.
Adams grew up on a family farm and graduated in 2021 from Seaford Senior High School, where he was active in a variety of groups, such as the National Honors Society, HOSA or the Future Health Professionals organization, and varsity soccer. He was also active in the school’s FFA, eventually becoming the treasurer, and varsity baseball and football, for which he became captain of both teams.
Outside of school, Adams participated in the local 4-H club for more than 10 years, acting in treasurer, vice president and president roles, and county-level 4-H, for which he acted as treasurer and earned the Hands Award, which is given to one person annually for service.
As a teenager and young adult, he worked at an ice cream shop and mini-golf business, promoting to the title of manager by his graduating year. He also worked as a first mate on a fishing charter.
• Brayden Hearn, Women’s and Young Farmers & Ranchers Committees Scholarships. Brayden Hearn of Laurel will receive a $2,500 scholarship from the statewide Women’s Committee and $1,000 from the Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee to benefit his plans of studying agribusiness at Delaware Valley University.
He graduated from Laurel High School and was active on the wrestling and football teams, serving as a team captain for both. Hearn was also a member of the Independent Ordinance of Odd Fellows, National Junior Swine Association, Laurel Football Pop Warner and the school’s FFA chapter. Hearn was a member of the Holler N Hooves 4-H Club for seven years.
As an FFA chapter member, he served as treasurer and president and earned the Greenhand and State Degrees, among other accolades.
The Hearn family operates Sandyloam Farm, a small family farm in Laurel that they purchased in 2001, where they have horses, produce and livestock including pigs, sheep and goats. Hearn has also worked at Atlantic Well Drilling.
• Lauren Hudson, Sussex County Farm Bureau Scholarship. Lauren Hudson of Lincoln will receive a $500 scholarship from the Sussex County Farm Bureau. The 2022 Milford High School graduate currently attends the University of Delaware, studying elementary education and music.
In high school, she was active in the FFA, Educators Rising, National Honor Society and HOSA, the Future Health Professionals’ club. She is also actively involved with St. John’s the Apostle Catholic Church, Avenue United Methodist Church and the Milford Community Band.
In her spare time, Hudson has volunteered at local schools and worked as a substitute teacher, honing in on her educational skills.
• Kaitlyn Johnson, Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee and Sussex County Farm Bureau Scholarships. Kaitlyn Johnson of Selbyville was presented with a $1,000 scholarship from the Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee and will receive a $500 scholarship from the Sussex County Farm Bureau as she heads to the University of Delaware to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. She graduated from Indian River High School in 2023.
Johnson grew up on the family farm and was very active in school. She was a member of the Math League, Leo Club, National Honor Society, Drama Club, Odyssey of the Mind, Talent Search Program with Delaware Tech and National Agri-Science Summit.
She was the president of the Vex Robotics Club and earned various awards, was a delegate and awardee for the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program (HOBY), president of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, captain and Homecoming queen representative for the Color Guard, section leader and honors band member for the Concert and Jazz Bands, student coach and mentor for Vex IQ Robotics and delegate for the Rural Electric Washington Youth Tour based on Leadership and Community Service through Delaware Electric Cooperative.
Johnson also spent many years as a 4-H club member and volunteer, affording her the chance to go to the national Congress and Conference events. Through 4-H, she earned many awards and was the Delaware 4-H Pollinator Ambassador. As a Girl Scout, Johnson earned her bronze and silver award, as well.
Her work experience includes working on the family farm, Parson Farms and L&M Cleaning.
• Ruby Phillips, Sussex County Farm Bureau Scholarship. Ruby Phillips of Georgetown will receive a $500 scholarship from the Sussex County Farm Bureau to benefit her elementary education and Spanish studies at Butler University.
Phillips graduated from Sussex Academy, where she was in the school’s drama department, National Honor Society, choir and band. She took music lessons for 12 years, participated in her church youth group, volunteered as a Sunday-school helper and teacher for three years, played the violin for the worship team and was awarded the Overall Spirit Award through the Distinguished Young Women Class of 2023.
Phillips spent her youth on the family farm, where she worked the produce stand for several summers.