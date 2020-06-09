Applications for Sussex Conservation District (SCD) cover-crop cost-share program will be accepted beginning Monday, June 15, through Friday, July 31. The program provides farmers with up to $6,000 in cost-share assistance to offset costs associated with planting cover crops.
“Cover crops are an easy and effective way to improve soil health and water quality,” said Debbie Absher, director of agricultural conservation at SCD. “They also recycle nutrients, build organic matter and provide weed suppression. Our producers report a significant reduction in input costs after implementing cover crops. I encourage all farmers to learn more about our programs and services.”
SCD offers a variety of cover crops, and mixes are encouraged. The current cost-share rate for cover crops planted by Thursday, Oct. 1, is $50 per acre or $40 for those planted by Saturday, Oct. 31. Fields must be located in Sussex County. Mixes can be planted early into standing cash crops with SCD’s air seeder under a separate funding application.
For more information about cover crops, the air seeder or how to apply, call (302) 856-3990, ext. 3, email bobbi.heck@de.nacdnet.net or visit www.sussexconservation.org.