For centuries before its beach resorts, shops and marinas, Coastal Delaware was all about its farms. And while it might seem to some that development could swallow the area’s agricultural tradition whole, farming remains a vital part of eastern Sussex County’s culture and economy, according to a local expert who will speak to members of the Coastal Georgetown branch of the American Association of University Women (CG-AAUW) this month.
Alyssa Ziff, whose family owns East View Farms near Frankford and nearby A&R Farm, will discuss the rich tradition of local farming at the April meeting. Ziff studied agronomy and social ecology at Goddard College. She started out running East View as a poultry farm, then expanded to primarily a greenhouse nursery and vegetable business. The farms recently expanded to include cultivation of exotic mushrooms.
Some of the farms’ produce is sold at roadside stands and Ocean City, Md.’s farmers market — but those who have dined at a local restaurant are likely to have tasted Ziff’s vegetables and mushrooms.
The CG-AAUW meeting will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, at Big Fish Grill in Rehoboth Beach. For more information about CG-AAUW, go to https://georgetown-de.aauw.net/. For more information, contact Sharon at drsrstein@gmail.com.