When Annabelle McWhite was growing up in a large family in the Philippines, she took deep interest in the physical therapy one of her six sisters was receiving.
“My sister got polio. She went through a lot of surgeries on her feet. She has a lot of foot deformity and leg deformity. I saw the physical therapist working with her for so many months,” McWhite, owner of the new Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers at 699 Bethany Loop in Bethany Beach, said.
It led to a lifetime interest and to McWhite opening her business in June. She held a grand opening celebration on Monday, Aug. 15.
One of eight children — seven girls and one boy — she is the daughter of hard-working parents who were not wealthy.
“They said the only thing they could give us was education. If you grew up poor with eight kids, you don’t want to be poor the rest of your life,” she said.
She came to the United States in 1993 and accepted a job at Easter Seals in Georgetown.
“I’ve been a physical therapist 30 years. I have done home health for many years. In my practice, I focus on balance training. A lot of my patients are constantly falling, those who are 70 and above, or 65 and above.
“As you get older, you start having more pain in your joints. As you have more pain, there is the tendency to not move as much, so your muscles get weak because it’s painful to walk. You tend to sit more often. You lose flexibility and strength, and that affects your balance. Vision and hearing decrease, and that affects your balance, too. If you have a stroke, or Parkinson’s disease, those affect balance.
“One of the things that makes Fyzical Therapy different from all the other clinics is we have a safety overhead system — it’s called SOS. This safety overhead system is on two long ceiling tracks. We put our patients in a harness, and we connect that harness to the ceiling tracks so the patients are safe. They won’t fall. Then I put obstacles on the floor for them.
“If the patients lose their balance or they sway, the harness will catch them. Their feet are on the floor, and they have to pick up their feet instead of shuffling. I say, ‘OK. Let’s practice picking up your feet. Don’t be afraid. You’re not going to fall,’” McWhite said, adding that her Fyzical Therapy franchise is the only one in Delaware and is becoming popular.
On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, she sees 13 to 14 patients. Her sister, Amy Graham — who, like McWhite, lives in Rehoboth Beach — works for her and sees patients on other days.
The business is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
McWhite, a graduate of the Emilio Aguinaldo College in the Philippines, remembered arriving in the United States as a young woman and, “It was a culture-shock.”
“But I had no fear. I knew I would be a PT, but I did not know how to drive. I grew up in the city, and I had public transportation. When I first came here, I had to learn to drive. I was in Florida, and the company that brought me here was a physical therapy recruiting company. I came and I didn’t know anybody. I was so naïve. They hired this driving instructor who taught me for five days, who was in the car with me and he’s a chain smoker,” she said, laughing.
“For five days he taught me how to drive, then he said, ‘Annabelle, you’re ready. We’re going to the DMV.’ We went to the DMV and I passed the test, but I was scared to death driving on the highway. I got all these middle fingers on the road. So I know, you really get better with experience,” she said.
She puts that experience to good use at Fyzical Therapy, which also unique because of a specialized anti-gravity treadmill that reduces weight on the knees and indicates whether the user is putting too much weight on their legs or taking shorter steps because of pain.
About 80 percent of those 65 or older have some pain, she said, and it tends to worsen if they are overweight, have arthritis or break a hip. Many of them are unable to step up on a curb and eventually become frightened to go out.
When she worked in home health, McWhite was careful to assess each patient’s needs, as she does at Fyzical Therapy.
“The first thing they would tell me is, “I’m always falling in my home.’ Our goal is to keep patients safe in the home and not end up in assisted living because they can’t live alone. You’re healthier if you’re not taking all these meds. Once you stop moving, they start putting you on medications because you have more pain, and the pain medications cause problems,” she said.
“Once you start falling, your family tells you, ‘Mom, you can’t be alone. We are going to have to sell your house and put you in assisted living.’ You don’t want that, so you have to keep moving. You have to stay active.”