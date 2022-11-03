By Mike Smith
Staff Reporter
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) last week announced the release of a joint strategy (https://www.regulations.gov/docket/BOEM-2022-0066) to protect and promote the recovery of North Atlantic right whales while responsibly developing offshore wind energy.
The draft strategy identifies the agencies’ goals and objectives to better understand the effects of offshore wind development on the whales and their habitat. The public is invited to review and comment on the draft strategy by Dec. 4.
The National Marine Fisheries Service (NOAA Fisheries) draft strategy identifies approaches to mitigate and monitor offshore wind development impacts on North Atlantic right whales, which will help guide industry (Ørsted, U.S. Wind) during the permitting process. The strategy also establishes the agencies’ plans to engage stakeholders, partners and other ocean users on those issues.
BOEM is the lead federal agency responsible for managing offshore energy exploration and development in the United States, while NOAA Fisheries is responsible for the stewardship of the nation’s ocean resources and their habitat, including right whales.
The draft strategy identifies areas where the agencies will work together to improve the necessary science, information and Indigenous knowledge to support the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of developing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 while protecting biodiversity and promoting ocean co-use.
It is designed to provide a clear path forward to expand upon existing efforts to understand, mitigate and monitor potential impacts. Additionally, the draft strategy provides a long-term approach to adaptive management, by integrating new information as it becomes available.
“BOEM is deeply committed to ensuring responsible offshore wind energy development while protecting and promoting the recovery of the North Atlantic right whale,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton. “Working with NOAA Fisheries on this draft strategy leverages the resources and expertise of both agencies to collect and apply the best available information to inform our future decisions. We’re seeking open and honest feedback from the public to help us evaluate and improve this effort.”
Brady Walker, Ørsted head of government affairs and strategy for Maryland and Delaware, said, “As the world’s most sustainable energy company and with specific commitments to enhancing biodiversity, Ørsted shares the agencies’ common vision to protect and promote the recovery of North Atlantic right whales while responsibly deploying 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030. The draft strategy highlights that a number of factors unrelated to offshore wind — including climate change-driven alterations to habitat — are exacerbating stress on whale populations. As the draft NARW strategy notes, collaboration with all industry partners will be essential to the strategy’s success.”
“Ørsted looks forward to commenting on the draft and working with the agencies and other interested parties to finalize a holistic strategy that meets these goals to protect regional biodiversity,” he said.
“As we face the ongoing challenges of climate change, this strategy provides a strong foundation to help us advance renewable energy while also working to protect and recover North Atlantic right whales, and the ecosystem they depend on,” said Janet Coit, assistant administrator for NOAA Fisheries and acting assistant secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere at NOAA. “Responsible development of renewable energy sources and protecting our endangered North Atlantic right whales are priorities both agencies share.”
The public is being encouraged to review the draft strategy and offer comments about the North Atlantic right whale habitat and any potential impacts to its echolocation. Responses may be sent online at https://www.regulations.gov/docket/BOEM-2022-0066.