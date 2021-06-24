Professional bodyguard Bubba Almony has been working with children attending R.J. Martial Arts’ School of the Elites summer camp in Selbyville this week, teaching children skills needed to avoid being bullied.
During the eight-week camp, Almony, who was named 2020 Humanitarian of the Year by LV magazine, is discussing how to react when encountering a bully or when witnessing someone being mistreated.
“Their words, the words they choose to use, could start a fight or end a fight,” he explained. “I have been telling them how to be proactive, how to keep their heads on a swivel, to know their environment and who they are around. Flight over fight is better. Remove yourself from the environment you are in. Be smart. Take the higher road.
“If I can give them that, that is so important. A lot of times, kids retaliate or stoop to the level of the aggressor. You have to be smart. You have to be 10 steps ahead of your aggressor. Get help. Bring it up to your teachers, your parents, your guardians. Nothing is wrong with that. It allows the person being bullied to get help, as well as the bully,” he said.
There are about a dozen campers this week, ages 5 to 11, who, Almony said, ask questions and talk about pursuing their dreams as Almony promotes respect.
“You have to be disciplined. I have a large martial arts background, and you really learn discipline in martial arts,” he said.
“They told me they want to be lawyers and doctors, and they want to be scientists and billionaires. It’s impressive to hear from a group of such young kids. I reminded them anything is possible. It’s not where you’re from but what you are made of — having people skills, your heart, your mind. Those things are important to your success.
“For a good bodyguard, the most important skills are critical soft skills: your respect, your integrity, your discipline, professionalism and presentation,” said Almony, who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 245 pounds.
“They were very appreciative. I think they learned a lot. I asked them all what they learned and they told me, ‘Something great,’” said Almony, who, at age 17, became involved in security and said he has protected “some of the top names and events in the world.”
Almony, who grew up in Ocean City, Md., owns property in Ocean View.