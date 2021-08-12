U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester will be joining Delaware Stonewall PAC in honoring the three LGBTQ+ members of the Delaware State Legislature, Sens. Sarah McBride and Marie Pinkney, as well as state Rep. Eric Morrison. This marks the 17th annual summer event, and this year it will be held on Aug. 21, outdoors at Lavender Fields in Milton, Del., between 4 and 6 p.m.
In addition to Rep. Blunt Rochester, organizers said both of the state’s U.S. senators have signaled their support, as have Gov. John Carney, Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness. Several state legislators are expected to attend.
Music will be provided by Stonewall PAC member Robb “The Uke Guy” Mapou, who will be providing his unique stylings of jazz standards, folk, Hawaiian and popular music.
Stonewall is honoring trailblazing legislators for the work they are doing to ensure equal protection under the law for all, group representatives said.
According to Stonewall President Peter Schott, “When we began, non-discrimination and marriage equality in Delaware were non-existent and the thought of an LGBTQ+ person being elected was no more than a pipe dream. One of our missions, was to elect LGBTQ+ individuals, and now we have three.”
Since its inception on Feb. 1, 2003, Delaware Stonewall has been supporting legislation that promotes and protects the rights of LGBTQ+ residents, and according to Stonewall Board Member Tara Sheldon, “supporting candidates who are devoted and dedicated to equality is critical not only for our generation but for the impact they will have on our LGBTQ+ youth and for the generations that come.”
Schott further stated that “the fact that so many of the State’s elected officials appear at the Stonewall event is also an affirmation of the work Stonewall has done over the past 18 years,”
To learn more about Stonewall and this event, go to www.delawarestonewall.com.