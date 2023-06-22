U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) on Wednesday, June 21, announced her campaign to represent Delaware in the U.S. Senate.
Blunt Rochester has represented Delaware in Congress for the past six years and previously served as Delaware’s Secretary of Labor, Deputy Secretary of Health & Social Services and state personnel director.
“Representing the First State has been the honor of my life. I look forward to continuing to represent and deliver for all of Delaware from Wilmington and New Castle County, to Kent County, and down to Sussex County in the United States Senate,” she said.
In Congress, her legislative accomplishments include passing legislation to bring American manufacturing jobs home and spur agricultural production, leading the charge to lower seniors’ healthcare costs, working to create safer communities, and expanding access to cleaner air and water.
She launches her campaign on a promise to continue her work to create good jobs and access to opportunity, to protect seniors and to secure fundamental freedoms — from reproductive freedom to voting rights.
“Lisa tells her story and the American story through what she calls Bright Hope. Bright Hope Church is where Lisa’s grandmother worshipped for decades, a spiritual home for Lisa’s family that instilled the values of hope and resilience,” her campaign representatives stated. “That spirit of resilience — of Bright Hope — has lifted Lisa, her family, and so many Delawareans through good times and bad, turning grief into purpose and hardships into progress. It is Bright Hope that gives Lisa such optimism for our future, for all Delawareans and Americans to truly live and achieve the American Dream.”
“Bright Hope. It’s more than a place where I worshipped with my grandmother,” Blunt Rochester said. “It’s the spirit of resilience that’s always lifted me through good times and bad. Even as a little girl, Bright Hope sparked in me. It became the story of my life. And Bright Hope is the story of America, too. Through some of the changes and challenges we’ve faced in all of our darkest hours, Bright Hope keeps America moving forward, and it has kept me going through my own darkness.
“Charles was the love of my life. Brilliant and beautiful soul. Every morning he would say ‘Good morning!’ And he meant it. Charles had torn his Achilles tendon, and something went wrong. Blood clots traveled to his heart and lungs. And then he was gone. And for a while, I was gone too. But one thing Charles always said was, ‘You gotta get your mind right.’
“So I did,” she said. “I decided to run for Congress. That’s the thing about Bright Hope. It can make you do crazy things. It’s been the greatest honor of my life to represent Delaware, to protect our seniors, our environment, our small businesses and women’s reproductive rights. But we’ve got so much more to do.
“Many of you have seen this scarf, imprinted on it is a Returns of Qualified Voters and Reconstruction Oath. From 1867,” she said during her campaign announcement. “That X was signed by our great-great-great grandfather, a freed slave. I carried it with me on the day that I was sworn in, and I carried it with me on Jan. 6th. With the House under siege, I prayed for love over hate, and hope over fear. People ask me if Jan. 6th was my worst day. It was. But it was also one of my proudest moments. Because we walked back in that House chamber and we completed our work. The forces of fear did not win, and democracy prevailed. And now I’m running to represent Delaware in the United States Senate. That little girl from Wilmington couldn’t have imagined that we’d be standing here today. “With a Bright Hope for our future. A more perfect union is not a destination. It’s a journey. Let’s go on it together.”
Blunt Rochester’s journey in public service began when she approached then-Congressman Tom Carper at a town hall. With a baby on her hip and another one on the way, she inquired about an internship in the Congressman’s Wilmington office.
That experience sparked her service to Delaware, her campaign noted. As an intern and then a caseworker for Congressman Carper, she helped people during challenging times with their Social Security benefits, disability insurance claims, IRS disputes and housing needs. She went on to serve in the cabinets of Delaware Gov. Carper and Ruth Ann Minner, breaking barriers as she served as Secretary of Labor, Deputy Secretary of Health & Social Services and state personnel director.
Blunt Rochester is the proud mother of Alyssa and Alex, both of whom graduated from Delaware’s public schools. She also currently serves as a co-chair of President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.
Carper endorses Blunt Rochester for U.S. Senate
Now-U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), having recently announced that he is not running for re-election following the end of his term in 2024, on Wednesday officially endorsed Blunt Rochester for the Senate seat.
“Lisa Blunt Rochester will make an excellent U.S. Senator for the people of Delaware!” he said. “Almost three decades have passed since Lisa, then a University of Delaware graduate student, joined a congressional townhall meeting that I was hosting in Wilmington, Del. With an infant son in her lap and daughter on the way, she lit up the room and joined in a vibrant conversation that touched on many issues of the day. I was impressed!
“When that townhall meeting concluded, she stayed on to share with me her heartfelt interest in public service and in making a difference with her life. Several weeks later, she became an intern in my Wilmington office and, later that year, a valuable member of our constituent services team after completing her graduate studies.
“With my election as governor in 1992, I asked Lisa to ride point in the Governor’s Office on what would become a centerpiece of my Administration: strengthening families. It was a passion that she shared and would help us pursue first as Deputy Secretary of Health & Social Services and, later, as Secretary of Labor.
“Throughout those years, I would encourage Lisa to consider running for elected office and to begin by running for mayor of Wilmington, where her family was well-known and admired. She demurred.
“And after serving in the cabinet of my successor, Gov. Ruth Ann Minner, Lisa and her husband relocated to Asia and, then, eventually to New England, before returning to Delaware, where we met over breakfast to talk about her future.
“Over time, she warmed to the idea of seeking elected office in the First State — but not as mayor of Wilmington. Instead, she set her sights on running for Delaware’s at-large seat in the United States House of Representatives and declared her candidacy in a highly contested race that she won handedly. And she has been winning ever since.
“Today, Lisa serves on five subcommittees of the highly sought-after House Energy & Commerce Committee. She is admired by Democrats and Republicans alike for her boundless energy and her ability to build bipartisan coalitions and get things done on issues as diverse as climate change, health care and workforce development.
“Lisa is a person of deep faith, and she is guided by that faith in all that she does. She is the embodiment of the Golden Rule — to treat others as we would want to be treated. She can be tough when she needs to be, but she is one of the most caring people I have ever known and worked with.
“She believes that there is dignity in work, and, as she believes in the ancient proverb: ‘If you give a person a fish, you feed them for a day. But if you teach a person to fish, you feed them and their family for a lifetime.’ Serving the people of Delaware alongside Lisa has been one of the great joys of my life. She is just the kind of leader that we’ll need in the U.S. Senate in the days ahead, and she will make us proud. Indeed, she already has!”