With the need for more blood donations throughout the state, the Blood Bank of Delmarva is hoping that their new facility in Dagsboro will be a step in the right direction to helping curb some of that need.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva recently announced that it was going to be opening their newest facility at the Clayton Crossing Shopping Center, located at 32442 Royal Boulevard, just off of Route 113. They are currently scheduling appointments on their website for donations starting on Saturday, May 1.
Donations of blood, platelets and plasma can go a long way toward helping to save lives in the Delmarva region. According to their website, individuals can opt to “donate either a pint of blood or specific blood components using our automated technology. Our request to you may depend on your blood type, platelet count, the date of your last donation, and, of course, patient needs at the time of your donation.”
There are four different types of donations one can make.
- Whole blood, which can be donated every 56 days, taking about an hour. Approximately one pint of blood is withdrawn from donors. After donation, the donor’s blood is separated into its components — red blood cells, platelets and plasma — for distribution to local hospitals.
- Double red cell donors, also known as ALYX. Individuals must meet a minimum height and weight requirement. Males must be at least 130 pounds and be at least 61 inches (5 feet, 1 inch) tall, while women must weigh at least 150 pounds and be at least 65” (5 feet, 5 inches) tall.
It is strongly encouraged that donors make automated red cell donations. Basically, they donate just red blood cells, while their platelets and plasma are returned to them. The procedure is conducted using a smaller needle and collects enough red blood cells to be transfused to two different patients. Type O donors are especially valuable as double red cell donors.
It takes roughly an hour and 15 minutes from registration through refreshments for this type of donation, and people can donate every 112 days.
- Platelet apheresis uses automated technology to collect a concentrated volume of platelets that are deemed necessary for blood clotting. This type of donation is valuable for cancer patients, accident victims and other patients who have blood clotting issues. It can take up to two hours and 30 minutes for this type of donation. Donors are able to donate every 14 days and up to 24 times a year.
- Plasma. Donors are able to donate every 28 days, and it can take about an hour and 15 minutes. A plasma donation is done with automated technology that collects a concentrated volume of plasma that helps transport nutrients and proteins found in blood throughout the body via the circulatory system. This type of donation benefits accident and burn victims, and donors with Type AB blood are the most valuable.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva is a member of America’s Blood Centers, and provides blood and blood products to 19 local hospitals on the Delmarva Peninsula. It is expected that donations will help to save approximately 20,000 lives in the Delmarva region this year.
The newest location in Dagsboro is looking for volunteers to sign up to help in many different capacities. Volunteers can sign up to help serve refreshments to donors or provide clerical assistance, among other things.
“Volunteering is a great way to support your community,” the website states. “With an array of ways to volunteer your time and skills, there’s always an opportunity to make a difference.”
To sign up to volunteer, check out the organization’s website at delmarvablood.org/get-involved/volunteer to fill out an application. For more information, fill out an online contact form or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.