Branching out into Sussex County, the Blood Bank of Delmarva opened its newest location on Tuesday, June 15, at the Clayton Crossing Shopping Center, which is the fifth donor center for the organization.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured numerous special guests from the Beebe Healthcare and TidalHealth hospital systems, as well as Sussex County Emergency Medical Services, among others. The opening of the new center comes at a critical time for the Delmarva area, as it is currently experiencing a blood shortage, with just a three-day supply in reserve.
“After many successful mobile drives in the region, we saw the need to provide the community with a permanent donor center in Dagsboro,” said Senior Executive Director Patty Killeen. “Every week, we need over 1,800 blood and platelet donors to roll up their sleeves so we can meet our hospital demand and patient need. This center alone has over 65 appointments available every day to help meet that need.”
Dagsboro Mayor Brian Baull was one of the dignitaries in attendance, and he expressed his enthusiasm and appreciation for having the new donor center in the town.
“On behalf of the town council and the residents and visitors of Dagsboro, I would like to enthusiastically welcome the Blood Bank of Delmarva to their new Dagsboro donor center,” Baull said. “I hope that everyone who is able to do so will make an appointment and come out to donate blood.
“The Blood Bank of Delmarva fills a critical need in our community, county and state on a year-round basis, and I hope that this new Dagsboro donor center will be an important part of keeping the blood supply filled. So, everyone roll up your sleeves and make a donation today.”
According to the Blood Bank of Delmarva, the region’s healthcare system requires 350 to 380 daily donations to help treat a variety of situations, from trauma victims to newborn babies and their mothers, as well as cancer patients. Donation numbers have been drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as many of the regular community blood drives at high schools, colleges, offices and other community locations had to be canceled.
Blood Bank representatives said they are seeing a blood shortage on both a local and national level. Mobile donations are at just 43 percent of pre-pandemic levels, with nearly 5,000 donors not returning since the pandemic began.
“Sussex County is growing, as is Beebe Healthcare and the Blood Bank of Delmarva with this wonderful new facility,” said Dr. David A. Tam, MD., president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “Beebe’s brand new South Coastal Emergency Department and Cancer Center is close to this new center. With an increased number of visitors and the growth of residents and workers, blood is a critical healthcare supply that is needed to care for patients from trauma to surgery.”
Donor Thomas Glenn was on-hand for the ceremony. He has done more than his fair share over the years, having donated more than 5 gallons total with the Blood Bank of Delmarva.
“I believe in serving and helping your community, and giving blood is just another way of helping,” Glenn said. “You are saving lives. One of the nice things about the new Dagsboro donor center is that I can walk there. Now, I know everyone can’t walk there, but it is centrally located, which makes it easier for a lot of people.”
Also attending the grand opening were representatives from the offices of Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, U.S Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons (both D-Del.), as well as Dagsboro Vice-Mayor William Chandler, Councilman Norwood Truitt and Town Administrator Cynthia Brought, and Christian Phillips, Blood Bank of Delmarva’s commercial real estate advisor at NAI Coastal.