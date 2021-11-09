Pathways to Success Founder Fayetta Blake recently accepted her induction to the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame. If she had a conversation with her 10-year-old self, she could not have foreseen being honored with these other phenomenal women, Blake said.
At that time, Blake would have been one of the young people who Pathways to Success Inc. so desperately tries to help, she said. Along with 12 other children, including lifelong friend Marjorie Burns, Blake helped integrate Selby Middle School.
“I’ve had my share of naysayers. When I was in high school, I wanted to go to college, and the guidance instructor told me that I wasn’t college material,” Blake said.
She didn’t pay attention to him.
Blake’s mother and grandmother emphasized that education was important to reach success. After her graduation from Indian River High School, Blake received a full scholarship to the University of Delaware. Blake then worked at the First National Bank of Maryland/Allfirst Financial, reaching the position of senior vice president — the first African American woman to hold that position in its 200-year history.
But Blake wanted to give back. She founded Pathways to Success. Pathways to Success has helped under-served Sussex County students — students like her — not only graduate from high school — 96 percent of those under-served students go on to college, the military or full-time jobs.
Blake thanked her supporters and family for their support: her husband of 43 years, Cornelius Blake; her daughter Melody Taylor and her husband, John; her son Justin and his wife, Alison, parents of her youngest grandson, Christian; her granddaughter Kennedy Blancher; and her two grandsons, Alex and Alijah Taylor.
Blake’s dream of giving back and helping under-served youth has come to fruition. She said she knows there are many more to serve and, with the help of her team, that too will become a reality!
Fellow inductees included:
- Marianne Blackburn Drew, first female line rear admiral in the U.S. Navy Reserve.
- Ann Jaffe, a retired teacher, Holocaust survivor and inspirational speaker.
- The Hon. Valerie Longhurst, Delaware House Majority Leader.
- The Hon. Stephanie T. Bolden, member of the Delaware House of Representatives.
- The Hon. Jennifer Cohan, community leader and Secretary of the Delaware Department of Transportation.
For more information about Pathways to Success, contact Sarah Gilmour, Pathways to Success outreach coordinator, at (302) 381-1494 or sgilmour@pathways-2-success.org for more information about Pathways to Success.
Blake’s induction speech can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypkokuQbqvk.