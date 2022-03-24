Homeowners in the Millville community of Bishop’s Landing have taken steps to fight moves by the developer of their community, Beazer Homes, including filing a lawsuit against Beazer and holding a vote this past weekend to negate moves by Beazer to retain control of the development despite that control having been turned over to the homeowners in 2021.
The first action was a lawsuit filed on July 29, 2021, by Bishop’s Landing resident Roxanne Farina, alleging that Beazer unlawfully changed the bylaws the Bishop’s Landing Homeowners’ Association to avoid paying fees amounting to $10 million. The lawsuit, filed in Sussex County Superior Court, seeks to recover fees that Beazer allegedly owes the HOA for past annual assessments — the fees that are required to be paid to the HOA by every homeowner.
Also named in the lawsuit is Dove Barrington LLC, the original developers of Bishop’s Landing, which was then known as Dove Landing.
Although she is listed in the lawsuit as a Bishop’s Landing homeowner, Farina is also currently the president of its HOA, as of the election of new board members in October 2021. She was not a board member at the time the lawsuit was filed.
Since 2015, the assessment fee has been set at $237 per month, or $2,844 per year, for each unit in Bishop’s Landing. The HOA’s annual budget has been more than $6 million per year. Any amount collected over the annual budget was to be used to fund “anticipated maintenance expenses,” according to the lawsuit.
Farina’s lawsuit alleges that between 2015 and 2021, the developer-controlled council of the HOA failed to impose the assessments on lots owned by the developer. According to figures in the lawsuit, that failure deprived the HOA of $5,571,000 during the period beginning in 2015 and ending in March 2021. The lawsuit also seeks $4,368,000 in interest, at a rate of 18 percent per year, as permitted by Delaware law.
The lawsuit alleges that the failure to pay the fees represents breach of contract by Beazer, as well as breach of “good faith and fair dealing” in the appointment of a majority of the council “to see that their appointees fail to impose on the developers the annual assessments they owe” and to fail to enforce the contractual liens on the developer-owned units that are spelled out in the bylaws.
The lawsuit seeks a court order declaring that Beazer is subject to those fees and any liens on units with unpaid assessments.
Larry Tanenbaum, a lawyer representing Farina, who also lives in Bishop’s Landing, said the discrepancy “came to our attention when looking through the bylaws for another purpose, that Beazer was subject to these assessments,” and, he said, according to the HOA’s finance committee, “they had never paid. They had never paid anything.” Farina is a former member of the finance committee.
Delaware law allows anyone aggrieved by an action of a declarant, in this case Beazer, and that is the capacity in which Farina filed the lawsuit, Tanenbaum said.
“As a member of the HOA, she is harmed by the HOA being deprived of $5 million plus interest,” Tanenbaum said.
Meanwhile, in February, Tanenbaum and Farina discovered that Beazer had filed an amendment to the bylaws. According to a provision in the 2013 bylaws, written by Beazer, the company can change the bylaws without notice, until 2038 — 25 years after the drafting of the bylaws.
“When they wrote this … nobody was in the homes,” so there was no homeowner input, Tanenbaum said.
He said he learned of the amendment to the bylaws, which adds a “lot-only assessment” of $75 per year until 60 days after a certificate of occupancy has been issued — effectively canceling nearly all of the fees that would have been payable to the HOA for any lots Beazer still owned. The amendment also makes the “lot-only assessment” retroactive to the enaction of the bylaws in 2013.
The amendment also bars any lawsuit regarding the drastically reduced assessment. The new amendment was shared with Tanenbaum and Farina as part of the discovery process of the current lawsuit, Tanenbaum said.
In a letter to homeowners dated March 4, the HOA board announced a special meeting to be held on Saturday, March 19, regarding whether to delete the February amendments from the bylaws.
“We believe Beazer’s self-serving amendment is unlawful,” the letter said, and it further laid out the prospect of deleting the February amendments “to ensure that Beazer cannot again unilaterally impose self-serving rules on our community.”
The homeowners voted 513-15 in favor of the deletion of Beazer’s February amendments to the bylaws, Tanenbaum said.
Beazer representative Gavin Robinson declined to comment on the lawsuit, saying only that the company does not comment on pending litigation. Contacted again following the March 19 vote, Robinson again declined to comment except to say the HOA “actions and issues” addressed in the vote are related to an ongoing litigation. As such, Robinson said, “Beazer Homes does not comment regarding ongoing litigation.”