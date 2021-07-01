On Wednesday, June 23, the “Big Wheel” was being erected, again, but in its new location at Trimper Rides in Ocean City, Md., after the owner agreed to remove one ride so the massive Ferris wheel could fit.
Michael Wood, the owner of Wood Entertainment Company in San Antonio, Texas, said he agreed to remove a ride called “Techno Power,” and to shuffle the “Magnum” and “Rock ’n Rolla,” so that the “Big Wheel” could be positioned on the Trimper’s property and not hang over the town’s boardwalk.
Two weeks prior, Trimper Rides had been directed by Ocean City’s mayor and council to either take down the Ferris wheel because it extended more than 10 feet over the boardwalk or move it back — a request that was made just days after the theme park’s president, Antoinette Bruno, hosted a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of the ride.
During an Ocean City council meeting on June 7, Bruno had told council the ride could not be moved because of a business deal she made with Wood’s company that included the “Big Wheel” and three other rides. She explained that removing one of those rides could void the deal.
Wood ultimately agreed to remove one ride, though it was a costly decision.
“It’s hard to estimate how much I’ll lose... probably about $20,000 a week in gross revenue,” Wood said on June 23. “It’ll probably be close to a six-figure loss of revenue.”
Wood said he could have left Ocean City, with his rides, with the attitude that he had had enough, but in the long term, it would not serve his company well.
Instead, he added, it was more about the customer and following through with an expectation that he set.
The overwhelming support from the community to keep the wheel in Ocean City also weighed heavily into his decision, Wood said, and even though, financially, it will not be a big gain, he may possibly break even in the end.
“At the end of the day, if we want to do this again, we need to treat our customer right, and doing that is what we’re doing,” he said. “I see no reason why we wouldn’t be here next year, now that we know where the property lines are.”
Wood said surveys are typically reviewed before erecting a ride, but in the case of Trimper Rides, he installed the “Big Wheel” without doing so.
He has owned up to his mistake and said it is now behind him.
“What’s done is done. I said it was our fault, and we’re paying for our mistake,” Wood said.
Leaving with the ride was an option he considered, he said, but ultimately, he likened that to announcing that the Rolling Stones were the headlining act of a concert. If the Stones said they wanted an extra $5,000 to play, the promoter could either tell the band to take a flying leap or cough up the money.
Wood explained it would be in the promoter’s best interest to pay the $5,000 if they are looking toward the future of the business.
A decision based on money, he added, will not pay in the long run.
Wood said the installation of the “Big Wheel” was expected to be completed by Friday, June 25, just in time for an inspector to check the ride over before allowing the owner to recommission it.